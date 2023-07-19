Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 428,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.