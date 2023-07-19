Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.45. 241,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

