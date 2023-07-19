Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.3% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Oracle by 45.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.95. 2,732,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,447. The company has a market cap of $325.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

