Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Shares Down 5.3%

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.84. 55,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 35,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 17.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides infrastructure services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It engineers, designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

