O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $965.51. 57,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,910. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $876.40.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

