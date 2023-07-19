Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $5.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 1,298,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,427,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

