Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,620 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.