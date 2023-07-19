Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,891 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. 344,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,059. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

