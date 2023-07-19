Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.