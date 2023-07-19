Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,551 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

