Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 264,005 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 445,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.