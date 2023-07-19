Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 112,758 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 112,758 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 858,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

