Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 998,387 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,387 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 694,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,574. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

