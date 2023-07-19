Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $57,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,500. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

