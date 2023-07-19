Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 9.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 8,938,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 2,983,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.