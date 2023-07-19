Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

