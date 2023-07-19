Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PAAS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 1,878,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

