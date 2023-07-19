Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Down 3.1%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 17.67 and last traded at 17.80. Approximately 52,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.37.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

