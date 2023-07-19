Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.32. Paramount Resources TEC shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 484,520 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.20.
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
