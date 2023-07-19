Parker Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parker Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,688,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average is $181.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

