Parker Financial LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 3,525,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

