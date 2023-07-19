Parker Financial LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $457.99. 1,504,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

