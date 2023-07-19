Parker Financial LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

