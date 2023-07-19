Parker Financial LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $107.42. 1,084,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,255. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

