Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 5,234,452 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2,781.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $400,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

