Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Sysco worth $1,050,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

