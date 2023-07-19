Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,474 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Align Technology worth $120,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day moving average is $309.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

