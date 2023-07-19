Parnassus Investments LLC Has $188.01 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of Avantor worth $188,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

