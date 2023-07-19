Parnassus Investments LLC Has $35.32 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,382 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $35,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Splunk stock opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

