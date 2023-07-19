Parnassus Investments LLC Has $532.92 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,212,128 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.30% of T-Mobile US worth $532,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

TMUS opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.