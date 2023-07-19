Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,412 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $149,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,653,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $348.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

