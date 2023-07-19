Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 180,102 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,102 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Workday worth $229,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Workday stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -221.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.94. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $232.99.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
