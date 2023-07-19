Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 7162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 114.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,456 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

