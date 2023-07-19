PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PaxMedica Trading Down 1.0 %

PXMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. PaxMedica has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

About PaxMedica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PaxMedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the third quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.