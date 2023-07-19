PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PaxMedica Trading Down 1.0 %
PXMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. PaxMedica has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $10.48.
PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
