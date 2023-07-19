Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $368.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.41.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.52 and its 200-day moving average is $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

