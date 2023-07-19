PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 605,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.