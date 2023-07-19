PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00.

On Monday, May 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 793,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,932. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

