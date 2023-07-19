PDS Planning Inc Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,597. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

