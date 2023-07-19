PDS Planning Inc Acquires 711 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.41. The stock had a trading volume of 359,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

