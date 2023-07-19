PDS Planning Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned about 1.03% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAL. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of GAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 7,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

