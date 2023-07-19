PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. 756,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,469. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

