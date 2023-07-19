PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.58. 881,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.