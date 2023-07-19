PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.19. 1,686,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

