PDS Planning Inc Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $418.76. The company had a trading volume of 922,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $419.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

