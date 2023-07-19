PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,720 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 853,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.