PDS Planning Inc Sells 5,450 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AOR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,473. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

