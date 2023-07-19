Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Up 7.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 11,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 485,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

