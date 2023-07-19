PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
