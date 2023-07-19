Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 9965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 over the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 156,333 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

