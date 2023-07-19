Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 29.77 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

LON PNN opened at GBX 735.80 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 842.28. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 667.50 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,047 ($13.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($12.29) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,000.83 ($13.09).

Insider Activity at Pennon Group

About Pennon Group

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.31), for a total value of £74,048 ($96,820.08). 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

